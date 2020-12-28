Stuffed Blue Cheese & Beef Mushrooms

Blue cheese is considered an acquired taste, but try it with a lean beef stuffed in mushrooms and you will be a believer too. Add this special recipe for your New Year’s Eve appetizer line up.

This recipe comes courtesy of Utah Beef Council where you can find many more using lean cuts of beef as part of a healthy diet.

Ingredients

1/2-pound Ground Beef

36 to 40 small button or cremini mushrooms (1-1/2 to 2-inch diameter)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/4 cup soft whole wheat breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons minced chives

1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning blend Minced fresh chives (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove and reserve stems from mushrooms. Season mushroom caps with salt; set aside. Mince stems to yield 1/2 cup; discard remaining stems.

Cook's Tip: To keep mushrooms from getting soggy, instead of rinsing, wipe off mushrooms with a damp paper towel.

Combine Ground Beef, minced stems, blue cheese, breadcrumbs, 3 tablespoons chives and steak seasoning. Spoon beef mixture evenly into mushrooms.

Cook's Tip: To make soft breadcrumbs, place torn bread in food processor or blender container. Cover. pulse on and off, to form fine crumbs. One-half slice makes about 1/4 cup crumbs.

Place stuffed mushrooms on rack in broiler pan. Bake in 375°F oven 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with additional chives, if desired.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

This article contains sponsored content.