We are making Steak and Cilantro Pesto Bruschetta. It is a great holiday appetizer with red and green garnish for a festive presentation. A crowd pleaser and absolutely delicious! If you are not a cilantro fan, you can also make spinach or parsley based pesto.

Steak and Cilantro Pesto Bruschetta

Ingredients

1 lb. boneless steak

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 large cilantro bunch, divided

1 garlic clove, chopped

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated or shredded

1/4 cup pine nuts, almonds, walnuts or pecans, toasted

1/3 cup olive oil

1 baguette loaf, 1/4” slices

2 tomatoes, chopped

Instructions

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Season steaks with salt and pepper. In a large skillet or greased grill over medium high heat, cook steaks to desired doneness. Let rest for 5 minutes. Cut into thin slices.

In a blender or food processor, add 3/4 of the cilantro, garlic, parmesan cheese, nuts, olive oil, salt and pepper. Place baguette slices on a greased baking sheet. Spread pesto on each slice. Bake for 5 minutes or until lightly crisp. Top with steak slices. Chop remaining cilantro. Garnish each bruschetta piece with chopped tomato and cilantro on top of steak. Serve immediately.

This article contains sponsored content.