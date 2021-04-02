Staying in town this weekend? Take a drive and get the best Garlic Burger in town.

Katy with Taste Utah is visiting a Utah Favorite to take a look at the renovations – The Cotton Bottom!

The Cotton Bottom is conveniently nestled at the base of Big Cottonwood Canyon where people are often driving to visit Ski Resorts, shopping, golfing or just a simple drive through the scenic mountains of Utah.

If you’re staying in town this Easter Weekend and looking for something to do, take a drive and see what renovations have been made. You’ll be surprised at how The Cotton Bottom has changed but still, everything tastes the same.

Order online here.

