Staying in town this weekend? Take a drive and get the best Garlic Burger in town.

Katy with Taste Utah is visiting a Utah Favorite to take a look at the renovations – The Cotton Bottom!

The Cotton Bottom is conveniently nestled at the base of Big Cottonwood Canyon where people are often driving to visit Ski Resorts, shopping, golfing or just a simple drive through the scenic mountains of Utah.

If you’re staying in town this Easter Weekend and looking for something to do, take a drive and see what renovations have been made. You’ll be surprised at how The Cotton Bottom has changed but still, everything tastes the same.

Take a bite out of Utah’s food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

You can also visit Katy on her adventures around Utah via their website!

