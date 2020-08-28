Staying financially healthy is a mindset

Brian Decker, Owner, and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning joined Nicea DeGering on ABC4 today to talk about the importance of staying financially healthy.

Everyone focuses on heading to the doctor each year for an annual check-up to make sure we are all healthy and making sure we are financially healthy shouldn’t be any different.

According to Brian, we all know what it takes to stay physically healthy – Eat right, exercise, drink water, and stay well-rested. To keep our finances healthy you have to have the same proactive mindset.

One of the first things we should do to check on the health of our finances for retirement is to make sure we have someone we trust. We make sure we have a doctor we trust for our physical health and our financial health should be no different. You need a financial advisor who you know you can trust.

Decker Retirement Planning suggests that it is never too late to sit down with a trusted advisor to see if your plan, the risk you’re taking and your income strategy aligns with your dreams for retirement. It’s never too late or too early to look at your goals and make adjustments.

The world has been chaotic and maybe you aren’t sure where you are at with your financial health. Now is as good a time as any to sit down with Decker Retirement Planning and have them look at your financial health and see where they can help you or make a difference in your retirement.

For more information about Decker Retirement Planning visit their website, Facebook, or check out their blog. You can also give them a call at (833) 717-3030.

This article contains sponsored content.