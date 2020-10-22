St. George’s best-kept secret

Holton Jeppson with Stucki Farms joined Nicea on ABC4 today in Washington County to talk about Southern Utah’s Premier Master Planned Community. Located in Washington City where the developer has planned to have approximately 140 acres of this Community for open space that will include parks, 24 acres of lakes, 3.25 miles of walking paths, with recreational areas included featuring our Farmhouse Welcome Center, Barn Event Center, and Resort Style Pool.

Each of the Villages at Stucki Farms are different and also designed to offer something for everyone. Starting with something as simple as a quaint Cottage to a spacious custom home, there is an option for everyone.

St. George is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. right now. Lots of people, particularly retired couples, from other parts of the west coast where the cost of living is higher are looking to buy a house in St. George, Washington, UT, and surrounding areas because of the climate and the cost of living is significantly lower, so their dollars are worth more.

Where you look to buy a house in St. George or other parts of Washington County will differ significantly. Housing closer to the St. George Utah Temple or Dixie State University or north of Exit 10 next to the golf courses or on a mountain will cost more than housing in Santa Clara, Hurricane, or Bloomington.

When everything is finished, Stucki Farms will cover almost 600 acres and feature 25 unique villages, including the Homesteads, the Cottages, and the Crossroads. The creators of Stucki Farms were sure to leave no necessity unchecked, so they dedicated 140 acres of the community to be used as outdoor open areas so that families would have plenty of opportunities to make memories together outside their homes.

No matter your reason for coming out to Washington City, Utah, Stucki Farms can be “a great place to come home to.” Stucki Farms in Washington City may be one of the best-kept secrets of Southern Utah so don’t miss out on it.

Make sure you attend the Harvest Festival starting tomorrow night and going through to Sunday. They’ll have a Trick or Treat Street and starting at 6 pm tomorrow, October 23rd, they’ll have lawn games, pumpkin carving contests, a famous Magician, and lots more.

Make sure you come to The Farmhouse at Stucki Farms this weekend.

For more information about Stucki farms, visit their website.

