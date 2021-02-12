Shriners Hospitals for Children is a leader in pediatric orthopedics, providing care to children, from the complex to the simple, such as fractures and sports injuries.

Fractures are common in childhood, with up to 50 percent of children experiencing a broken bone. Falls, recreational activity, and sports are common culprits.

There are many things you can do to help prevent common fractures: warming up and cooling down before playing sports; only allowing 1 child to jump at a time on a trampoline; being mindful of ability level when skiing, and not carrying children downstairs if they can safely walk on their own.

Every six minutes a young child in the U.S. is treated in the emergency room for a stair-related injury. The number of young children who were injured while being carried on the stairs accounts for about a quarter of injuries among children under age. These children are also more than three times more likely to be hospitalized as a result of their injuries.

If a family thinks that their child might have a broken bone they should call or text the fracture care hotline at Shrines Hospital at (801) 888-4068, weekdays 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Their experienced team will triage over the phone and book a same-day appointment if needed. Services include x-rays, examinations, splinting, casting, surgery, post-fracture follow-up, and rehabilitation.

Shriners Hospital in Salt Lake City is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the best children’s orthopedics hospitals in the country. All insurance plans and Medicaid are accepted and all care – from the simple to the complex – is provided regardless of families’ ability to pay. Incredibly dedicated to the children they serve – at Shriners Hospitals for Children, the staff is an extension of patients’ families.

For more information about Shriners Hospital for Children you can visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.