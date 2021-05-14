Shopping in Park City this weekend? Visit Tina’s bakery!

Katy with Taste Utah visits Park City today and checks out all of the amazing treats available at Tina’s bakery.

Valentina and Agostina are from Argentina and they are who are behind Tina’s bakery. They were raised to enjoy a meal with family and friends around a big table. Spending hours sharing the most memorable moments while enjoying amazing food.

At Tina’s bakery, they offer empanadas, cakes, tarts, and pastries made from scratch using local ingredients, and of course, they’re brought to you with love, from their kitchen to your home.

  • Located: Outlets Park City – 6699 N Landmark Dr. N200, Park City, UT 84098
  • ​Hours: Monday – Saturday 11 am to 7 pm, Sunday 12 pm to 6 pm, Closed Tuesday.
  • Contact them at Phone Number (435) 901-1597 or (801) 558-0110, send an email, or visit their website.

         

Take a bite out of Utah’s food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

You can also visit Katy on her adventures around Utah via their website!

