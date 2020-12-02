Shop, Dine, and experience City Creek Center’s Winter Wonderland this Holiday Season.

Linda Wardell, general manager, City Creek Center joined Nicea on ABC4 Utah to talk about the Winter Wonderland season at City Creek.

City Creek Center is doing its part to help everyone stay safe. They are following all local, state, and federal laws and mandates to help ensure a safe environment for your shopping and dining experience.

As part of the Community First Campaign, several retailers, including Nordstrom and Banana Republic, are featuring local artists from the community inside their stores.

This weekend, Nordstrom will be featuring three local artists, including Daniel Henriksen a Fine Arts Landscape and Lifestyle photographer.

Nordstrom will also be giving away a cup of hot cocoa with any purchase in-store (while supplies last). Customers can simply show their receipt to the EBar to redeem their free hot cocoa.

The Banana Republic will also be featuring work from local artists.

City Creek Center has taken the Stay Safe to Stay Open pledge, which indicates that we are a Utah business exceeding or meeting governmental mandates.

This season will look a little different and your visit to City Creek Center really begins before you leave home. This holiday season at City Creek Center, we like to say, you will “Shop Your Way.” Check our website and social media to see what your favorite brands have to offer. You may want to take advantage of curbside pick-up, which is a new feature many brands are offering this year. It is contactless and in the City Creek garage, it’s always the right parking weather.

Many brands are also offering “buy online, pick up in-store.” This convenient service allows you to make selections online and then quickly pick up merchandise in-store. This is a great choice for someone who knows what they want but still wants to make sure they are not missing out on anything instore.

Brands are also offering virtual queuing. Some stores are limiting occupancy. It’s very simple to leave your mobile phone number with the store, and they will text you when it is your time to shop. The slowest times at City Creek Center are often early in the morning. Peak times are typically between 4 PM and 6 PM.

This information, including extended holiday hours, is available on their website by clicking on Shop Your Way. City Creek Center is open on Friday and Saturday this week from 9 AM to 9 PM.

This week at City Creek Center, receive two tickets to the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art when you spend $100 at City Creek Center in one day. Simply show your receipts to Customer Service to claim your gift.

