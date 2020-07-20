School registration with COVID-19 for Pre-K

Kim Fischer is the National Spokesperson for Waterford UPSTART, a unique PreK program that offers no-cost tuition for families who are accepted. Waterford UPSTART provides four-year-old children access to the highest form of academic support in their early education. The average Waterford UPSTART graduate enters kindergarten reading at nearly a first-grade level and maintains their gains for years to come. Despite the success this program has demonstrated, it’s unique in the way that it’s done completely at home.

During this life-altering COVID-19 spread, families currently using Waterford UPSTART saw no pause in their children’s education. This isn’t really surprising; These families had access to on-demand personalized family education and coaching, with a new computer and Internet if needed, and adaptive educational software, wherein others struggled with the implications of COVID-19.

The program provides positive parent-child interactions while delivering personalized, online instruction 15 minutes a day, 5 days a week. Parents are also given support through a personal coach and tips to continue engaging their children offline. On average, 92% of children who participate in Waterford UPSTART are ready for kindergarten—compared to a 65% average nationwide and 48% for low-income children.

Waterford UPSTART has been validated by eight years of rigorous external evaluations in Utah, and a third-party randomized-controlled trial (RCT) shows strong evidence of effectiveness. Not only that, but these learning gains are being shown to last over time. A longitudinal study conducted in 2016 by the Utah State Board of Education shows Waterford UPSTART children outperform their peers on state standardized tests in literacy skills all the way through the fourth grade. These gains were consistent across all subgroups, including special education (SPED), minority, low-income, and English Language Learner (ELL) populations.

Registration is open for Fall 2020 Waterford UPSTART. No matter what happens with COVID-19 this fall, you can get your child prepared for school at home with Waterford Upstart.

Learn more about how Waterford UPSTART works.

