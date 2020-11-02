Safe and award-winning assisted living

Out of 17,000 assisted living centers in the country, Crescent Senior Living received the Bronze Award for Quality Healthcare from the American Health Care Association. This award is presented to quality assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities who have demonstrated innovation and consistency in providing excellence in care. Crescent was among a handful of winners.

On Saturday, Crescent Senior Living invited resident’s grandchildren, great grand-children and neighbors to participate in a socially distanced Halloween Costume Parade. Residents families and vendors supplied treats for a candy bag for each trick or treater.

The center’s new indoor visitation guidelines follow guidelines approved by The State Health Department. Visitors wear full protective gear (gown, mask face shield and gloves) and maintain social distancing. Residents and families have been comforted by the new rules. There is also a heated visiting location arranged inside a heated garage.

