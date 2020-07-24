Root’D Cafe is the go-to cafe, take a sneak peek!

Jami and Katy with Taste Utah visited Root’D Cafe in Cottonwood Heights to check out how they’re continuing to serve customers with all the changes due to COVID-19.

At Root’D Cafe you can place an order online and grab it to go. They’ve also made many changes inside so that it’s possible to visit and sit down. At Root’D you can order breakfast, lunch, dinner, or brunch and have the option of enjoying a mimosa, wine, or beer with one of your meals.

With a wide variety of options, Root’D offers crepe’s, quiche, and chili Verde or you have the option of salads, sandwiches, or a breakfast burrito. Check out their menu and see what options are available for anyone in your family!

Take a bite out of Utah’s food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

This article contains sponsored content.