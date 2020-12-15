Rescue Mission has partnered with Operation Care International to host a Christmas Celebration for Utah’s Homeless

Chris Croswhite, Executive Director Rescue Mission of Salt Lake joins Nicea on ABC4 Utah to discuss how Rescue Mission of Salt Lake City has partnered with Operation Care International to host a Christmas Celebration for Utah’s Homeless.

Chris tells viewers that this will be a simulation event with 22 other states in the US and 75 other countries. Everyone involved is committed to helping the homeless celebrate Christmas.

Each location that is involved has agreed to wash our homeless friend’s feet, provide them with a new pair of socks and a new pair of shoes, or in the Rescue Missions case a new pair of boots. This is in addition to coats, hats, gloves, Christmas goodies as well as a full Christmas Meal.

They will be providing the Banquet Meal via Curb-Side Pickup and taking meals to homeless camps around Salt Lake Valley. Rescue Mission of Salt Lake City and will be serving from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, December 19th, 2020.

Needs:

A generous donor has provided a matching gift up to a total of 15,000.00 for the month of December. Donations will be doubled and provide double the meals, double the shelter, and double the HOPE to help people off the streets.

Additional new boots and shoes for our homeless friends are needed.

Additional Hand Sanitizer in small bottles and masks for our homeless friends living in the camps.

They are in need of volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer you can visit their website or send an email to Danielle Vaughns.

