Registration is open for fall 2020 with Waterford Upstart

Kim Fischer, Waterford Upstart National Spokesperson joined Nicea in the ABC4 studio to talk about Fall Registration for 2020.

No matter what happens with COVID-19 this fall, you can get your child prepared for school at home with Waterford Upstart.

“Every Utah child should use this program in the year before kindergarten.” That’s what a third-party research firm is saying about Waterford Upstart. This local early education nonprofit program was created in combination with the state legislature, and it costs families nothing.

As part of the partnership with the state and Waterford Upstart they want to make sure the program is working well for Utah children – this firm came to the conclusion that every child, no matter if they are going to PreK or not, should be doing our program at home.

Waterford Upstart is used in the year before kindergarten to get children ready to learn. The adaptive program is used 15 minutes a day, 5 days a week and they give families the tools they need to work with their children offline like a parent and coach. With push notifications to let them know how their children are doing, where they could use some additional support offline and exactly what parents can do to work with their child.

The average Waterford Upstart graduate enters kindergarten reading at a nearly first-grade level. With COVID and more families homeschooling, they have been a lifeline for families during this time because the program goes right into the home and works with families and also they work to provide computers and internet to families that need it.

For more information about Waterford Upstart or where you can register, visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.