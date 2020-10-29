Reduces under eye bags, dark circles, and wrinkles

Annette Figueroa with Plexaderm joined ABC4 today to tell us the details about the trial pack they’re offering for $14.95 PLUS free shipping!

Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin. This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes and smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink and while the results are not permanent, you’ll love the way you look after your very first use.

Plexaderm is easy and simple to use:

Wash and dry skin

Slowly press down on the pump to dispense a small amount of serum onto the fingertip.

Gently apply a thin, even layer to targeted areas, being careful to avoid contact with eyes.

Allow to set and dry for 10 minutes for optimal results.

Enjoy the results.

You can try Plexaderm Risk-Free. If you didn’t see the results you expected from Plexaderm, you’re covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you are unhappy with your purchase, please return merchandise and receive a full product refund for your order less any shipping and processing.

For more information about Plexaderm and to place your order, visit their website, or give them a call at (800) 214-3981.

This article contains sponsored content.