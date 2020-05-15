Reason’s the Census should matter to you

Emily Clark with ABC4 spoke with Margarita Satini, Executive Director for the Utah Pacific Islander Civic Engagement Coalition (UPICEC) regarding why it’s important to make sure we all participate in the 2020 Census.

It happens only once every ten years and it impacts everyday life for Utahn’s. This is the perfect way to make a difference and serve your community from home while practicing social distancing. Special efforts are being made to connect with communities that are typically undercounted. Every Utahan, in every community matters. Be counted, you matter.

Census data impacts life in Utah more than you may know. It plays a role in our education, roads, healthcare, and political representation. The outcome of the census can determine political representation down to the local level, including school boards and city councils.

Infrastructure decisions like road repairs and public transit development, use information based on census counts. Public safety uses these numbers to guide decisions about service areas, fire stations, police precincts, and hospitals. The census impacts every part of life in Utah, so it’s important to be counted.

Margarita has been instrumental in working with Pacific Islanders and can speak to the difficulty their community and others face in being counted. She can also speak to why it matters that Utahans are equally and accurately represented by the census.

Visit Census 2020 Utah to learn more and take the census available online for the first time. It’s easy, fast, and important for all of us. This is a great way for you to serve your community from the safety of your own home.

For more information or to participate visit the 2020 Census web page.

