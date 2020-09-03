Realistic In house financing

Today on ABC4 Nick Markosian joined Nicea to talk about the history of Markosian Auto and why he made the decision to help customers buy cars with no hassle.

About 15 years ago Nick was tired of seeing perfectly good people with good jobs and the ability to make a car payment get turned down by the lenders they worked with. Markosian Auto started financing people themselves. Since that time they have helped over 10,000 customers get into reliable vehicles with affordable down payments and monthly payments.

Since Markosian Auto does its own financing they can guarantee that if you have a job and a driver’s license you will get approved.

Markosian Auto is taking preventative actions to help protect staff and customers against COVID-19. They have implemented all suggestions put out by the CDC and Local Health Care Specialists. In addition, they have added at-home services for convenience that include:

Flexible and transparent negotiation on all vehicles from the comfort of your own home.

Schedule at-home test drives

Delivery of Vehicles

Markosian Auto has made it really easy to buy a car. The customers in our in-house financing program get free oil changes and a warranty on the vehicle. Markosian Auto reports customer’s good payment history to the credit bureaus to help rebuild credit.

For more information about Markosian Auto visit their website, choose a vehicle and give them a call at (801) 308-8000 and see how they can help you! You can also follow them on Instagram and Facebook!

This article contains sponsored content.