Rancho Markets | Chile relleno burritos

The recipe from Rancho Markets is chile relleno burritos and it’s one of our favorites. There are many different versions to ways to make chile relleno burritos, this one just happens to be my twist and preference with rice and beans and not frying the stuffed chile’s.

Chile Relleno Burritos

6 large poblano peppers

1/4 cup vegetable oil, divided

6 oz. Oaxaca or Monterey Jack or cheese, shredded

6 large flour tortillas

2 cups white rice, cooked

1 1/2 cups refried beans

Salsa for serving (optional)

Sour Cream, for serving (optional)

Salt, to taste

Preheat oven to broil.

Place the peppers on a foil-lined baking sheet. Brush peppers with half of the oil; season with salt. Roast the peppers, about 2 minutes each side, until charred. Remove chiles from the oven, let cool for 2-3 minutes or until able to handle. While still warm, peel the outer skin. Carefully make one slit, the length of each chile; remove the core and skin.

Turn the oven to 350 degrees. Wrap the tortillas in aluminum foil. Bake for 4-5 minutes to soften or heat on a greased griddle for 1 minute each side.

Using your hands, divide the cheese and stuff inside each chile. To assemble each one, lay the tortillas out on the counter, divide the refried beans on the bottom of each tortilla, divide the rice onto each burrito, lay a cheese stuffed poblano pepper in the upper part of the tortilla. Roll like a burrito. Brush remaining oil on the outside of each burrito. Place stuffed and rolled burritos on a baking sheet. Bake for 6-8 minutes for cheese to melt and burrito to heat through. Serve immediately with salsa and sour cream, if desired.

Note: You can batter and fry the chile rellenos before stuffing inside burritos for a more traditional route, if you choose.

