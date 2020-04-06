Quick and easy skillet for dinner

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council shows us how to put together a quick and easy beef, pasta shells and vegetable skillet for a weekday dinner meal.

Beef, Pasta Shells and Vegetable Skillet

10 oz. pasta shells (or any pasta shape)

1 lb. ground beef

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 zucchini, chopped

1/2 white or yellow onion, chopped

1 lb. asparagus, stem removed, cut into 1/2” pieces

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 1/2 cup beef broth

2 tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated

3 tablespoons fresh or dried chives, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain. Set aside.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown ground beef. Drain. Set ground beef aside. In the same skillet over medium-high heat, add oil. Saute zucchini and onion with salt and pepper for 2-3 minutes. Add asparagus, garlic powder and onion powder, saute another 1-2 minutes. Add pasta, cooked ground beef, beef broth and tomatoes to the skillet. Bring up to a boil. Reduce to a simmer. Cook for 5-7 minutes. Serve immediately. Garnish each serving with parmesan cheese and chives.

