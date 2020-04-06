Quick and easy skillet for dinner

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council shows us how to put together a quick and easy beef, pasta shells and vegetable skillet for a weekday dinner meal.
Beef, Pasta Shells and Vegetable Skillet
10 oz. pasta shells (or any pasta shape)
1 lb. ground beef
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 zucchini, chopped
1/2 white or yellow onion, chopped
1 lb. asparagus, stem removed, cut into 1/2” pieces
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 1/2 cup beef broth
2 tomatoes, chopped
1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated
3 tablespoons fresh or dried chives, chopped
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain. Set aside.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown ground beef. Drain. Set ground beef aside. In the same skillet over medium-high heat, add oil. Saute zucchini and onion with salt and pepper for 2-3 minutes. Add asparagus, garlic powder and onion powder, saute another 1-2 minutes. Add pasta, cooked ground beef, beef broth and tomatoes to the skillet. Bring up to a boil. Reduce to a simmer. Cook for 5-7 minutes. Serve immediately. Garnish each serving with parmesan cheese and chives.
Check out more recipes from Utah Beef Council @ ABC4.
This article contains sponsored content.