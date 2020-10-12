Put these on the grocery list for dinner

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt from Utah Beef Council show us another scrumptious recipe in the ABC4 backyard for dinner tonight!

Here is your recipe so you can stop on your way home for all of the ingredients for East Meets West Burgers. Something for tonight that the whole family will love!

Today’s lean beef is one of the most flavorful and efficient ways to meet the daily value for 10 essential nutrients like iron, zinc and B vitamins.

Right now in America and other developed countries, it is common to be both overweight and, at the same time, undernourished. We are surpassing recommended levels of calories, but we’re not balancing that with enough physical activity, and we’re not getting the recommended amounts of many important nutrients.

It seems like every time you open a health or fitness magazine, a celebrity is promoting the newest power protein food. And for good reason — a healthy, balanced diet includes protein from a variety of sources. While alternative proteins are gaining attention and space in the fridge and on plates, their perceived health benefits may not outweigh the nutritional consequences of not including lean meats in your diet.

For more information or recipes, visit the Utah Beef Council website.

This article contains sponsored content.