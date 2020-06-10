Prostate Cancer Awareness and Men’s health month

Dr. Peter Fisher, Urologist at St. Mark’s Hospital spoke with ABC4‘s Nicea DeGering on Midday today about Prostate Cancer Awareness, Men’s Health Month, and the safety precautions that are being taken for all patients when they come to their facilities.

People are putting off coming to the hospital in fear of COVID-19. Mountainstar Hospitals are trying to reassure patients that it’s safe to come in and make sure they’re getting the appropriate care that is needed.

A few steps that are being taken are:

It starts with leadership and guidelines which our clinic and St. Mark’s has been great to be proactive in making sure every patient is safe.

Limit traffic through our clinic and we have a robust telemedicine program so you can see a physician from home.

If you do have to come to the clinic, we will help screen your temperature and keep social distancing in place as much as possible.

If you come in for surgery, we are limiting traffic through the hospital and testing all pre-surgery patients for COVID-19 a couple of days before surgery.

Unfortunately, St. Marks and MountainStar Hospitals are seeing patients dying of disease not related to COVID-19 because of fear. Great time for people who have been worrying about their health to come to see us.

It’s Men’s Health Month. Prostate cancer awareness is important and St. Mark’s wants everyone to know what they’re doing to treat this disease.

The purpose of Men’s Health Month is to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys. This month gives health care providers, public policymakers, the media, and individuals an opportunity to encourage men and boys to seek regular medical advice and early treatment for disease and injury.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men. It is the 2nd leading cancer killer of men, behind lung cancer. It is generally very slow-growing and most men die with prostate cancer rather than from it. There are almost 2.8 million men living with prostate cancer in the USA.

Prostate Cancer still kills about 30,000 men each year, detected early, prostate cancer can be treated. While no one knows how to prevent prostate cancer, there may be ways to reduce your risk. You should visit your doctor or contact MountainStar Healthcare for additional information on prevention.

St. Marks has one of the most robust robotic surgical programs in the state to help take care of prostate cancer. Their goal is to raise awareness in a way that leads to a generation that doesn’t deal with prostate cancer at all.

Speaking of awareness, MountainStar Healthcare is doing a Virtual 5K

5th annual zero prostate cancer run

Only run in the state dedicated specifically to prostate cancer.

Father’s day weekend 5k every year to help educate and raise awareness

2020 has been different for everyone and MountainStar Healthcare thought about canceling it but decided to take a virtual stance for the event on June 20.

Everyone is encouraged to do their own activity with their family and share to help raise funds for awareness.

Do their run in their own way, whether it be to golf, hike, run, etc.

To support the 5th annual prostate cancer run you can visit Virtual Zero Run/Walk.

If you’re experiencing a medical emergency, please dial 9-1-1.

For more information about St. Marks hospital and additional MountainStar Healthcare facilities visit YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or their blog.

This article contains sponsored content.