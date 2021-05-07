Paik’s Noodle is on Taste Utah

Katy with Taste Utah is on ABC4 Utah and it’s Friday which means she is introducing viewers to more fun and delicious places all over Utah. Today she is in West Valley City, Utah checking out Paik’s noodles or Hongkong Banjum.

Katy is visiting with Casey, the owner and operator and they are an amazing authentic Korean-style noodle house. Making fresh noodles daily that are flour-based and giving the option to add protein such as squid, shrimp, and pork. Paik’s Noodles also offers a Vegan style menu!

They also offer Chinese food’s Greatest Hits! Offering a little bit of fried rice, chow mein, sweet and sour pork, chili shrimp, and cream shrimp and so much more. You can view their menu here.

You can visit Paik’s noodles at 3513 South Constitution Boulevard Suite number 100 in West Valley City Utah which is in the Valley Fair Mall.

Take a bite out of Utah’s food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah. You can also visit Katy on her adventures around Utah via their website!

This article contains sponsored content.