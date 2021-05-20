Outdoor community fitness classes are available at The Gateway

Jacklyn Briggs, Marketing Director for The Gateway is joined by Jennifer Burns to talk about a few new and exciting things coming up to help everyone get out of the house and get moving!

Outdoor Community Fitness Classes: Now offering GOGA and Pilates! No experience necessary, all levels are welcome. Bring a mat, each spot is 6 ft. apart for safety. Fun for the goats and participants, adds wellness element of animal therapy, Goats are playful, gentle, and adorable. Sessions sell out quickly!

Tuesdays, 7-8 pm – $20 fee, 10 years old and under are FREE .

. All ages are FREE on Sundays.

Pilates on the Plaza: A new offering and presented by TruFusion whose 13,000 sq. ft. gym is opening at The Gateway this fall and will be Utah’s first location. Alex Rodriguez is an investor in the franchise gym brand that features many different boutique-style workouts all under one roof!

Sundays at 10 am – 11 am thru August 15th for FREE!

For more information and to get registered for classes visit their website.

This article contains sponsored content.