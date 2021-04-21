Our top priority is the health and well-being of you and your family today and in the future

The American Heart Association’s and OptumCare’s top priority is the health and well-being of you and your family today and in the future. Every person. Every community. Everywhere. We can only do it with you – set your heart to it, commit to being as healthy as you can be. By overcoming hesitation and taking action you will protect your personal health and play an important part in eradicating COVID-19.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine will protect your health.

A recent scientific study found that obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart failure were four of the top risks for COVID-19 complications. If you are living with one or more of these conditions, it’s important to talk to your doctor about how a COVID-19 vaccine can help prevent you from getting the virus. Your doctor can answer your questions about the vaccine and how it can protect your health.

A COVID-19 vaccination will protect you, your family, and your community. To eliminate the virus and get back to normal, the American Heart Association encourages everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

Vaccination is especially important for those most at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. That includes people with cardiovascular risk factors, heart disease, heart attack and stroke survivors, the elderly and people of color—all of whom were part of the large vaccine trials.

Black, Latino and Native American people and those living in rural areas are experiencing higher rates of COVID-19 and more severe complications, including heart issues and even death. People in these communities are more likely to have underlying health conditions (like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and obesity), are more likely to work essential jobs limiting their ability to socially distance and are less likely to have access to quality health care. Vaccination is especially important for all who are in these categories.

If you are unsure if you or a loved one may or may not need a vaccine, please visit the American Heart Association website. You can also visit Vaccinate Utah to see when and where to get a vaccine.

