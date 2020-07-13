On the menu today from Utah Beef Council

Asian Barbecued Steak is on the menu and serving it in hard shell tacos! With a great marinade for breaking down cuts of beef, such as flank or skirt steak. Delicious flavor infused into the beef and can be used on tacos, rice bowls, pasta dishes, sandwiches, salads, and more! Another delicious recipe from Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council!

Find more recipes at Utah Beef Council. For more information about Utah Beef Council visit their website, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Pinterest, or Instagram.

This article contains sponsored content.