Offering a new easier fix for receding gums

Receding gums don’t just affect “older” people. Gum recession can occur at any age, but a new treatment called Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation corrects receding gums with no scalpels, sutures, and minimal downtime, and it’s all done through tiny pinholes.

Joining Surae on ABC4 Utah today is dentist Dr. John Chao. Receding gums are unattractive. Symptoms include tooth sensitivity and oral health issues but many people avoid gum grafting surgery because they’ve heard that it’s painful. After years of research, Dr. Chao developed “Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation” the first minimally invasive treatment to correct gum recession.

The gums are numbed with a local anesthetic. Tiny entry points, about the size of a ballpoint pen tip, are made in the gums above the tooth or teeth to be treated. Special dental instruments designed by Dr. Chao are inserted into the entry points and moved to free the gum tissue, then the gums are guided down to the correct position. The doctor then uses small angled forceps to pass several small collagen strips through the entry point and place them under the gums, which help to keep the tissue in place as new collagen is formed by the body. This completes the procedure, which takes about half an hour to an hour, depending on the number of teeth treated. The small entry points heal quickly and are virtually undetectable in a day or two.

A 33-month study of 43 patients with 121 gum recessions using the Pinhole Surgical Technique was published in October 2012, issue of The International Journal of Periodontics and Restorative Dentistry. The results of this study were as successful as the standard gum grafting procedure which requires cutting and sutures, while patients who underwent the Pinhole Surgical Technique reported virtually no pain, no bleeding, and high satisfaction with the almost instant transformation of the defective gum line.

Dr. Chao has trained over 3,500 doctors from around the world, and training of doctors continues.

