The Noel Letters: A book about grace, forgiveness, and a chance at love

Today on ABC4 Nicea visits with Richard Paul Evans a Speaker, Mentor, and #1 New York Times bestselling author about the release of his new book – The Noel Letters which is the 4th book in the Noel Collection Series.

The Noel Diary: From The Noel Series – Published in 2017

The Noel Stranger – Published in 2018

Noel Street – Published in 2019

The Noel Letters – Published today 10/27/2020

The Noel Series collection is about grace, forgiveness, and a chance at love after achieving a personal awakening through the grief you may be facing.

Richard Paul Evans has completed 41 books, including 3 Trilogies, a Series, 2 Collections, Children’s books, and single titles. If you’re not familiar with the name, you may recognize a few of his title:

The Christmas Box Trilogy

The Mistletoe Collection

The Light of Christmas

The Walk

Along with being a fabulous Author, in 1998 Richard Paul Evans founded and created a safe place for Utah’s children, an emergency shelter called The Christmas Box House, naming the charity after his first novel, The Christmas Box.

With the completion of 3 Christmas Box house shelters for children, the program continues to grow. For more information about how you can help or donate, visit their website.

The Christmas Box International partners with local, national, and international communities and groups to help prevent child abuse and improve the quality of life for children, teens, and young adults who have been abused, neglected, or are facing homelessness.

If you’d like to read more information about Richard Paul Evan’s and his many books available or learn about what exciting things he has coming up, please visit his website and follow along on his social media.

This article contains sponsored content.