Nights Under Lights, LLPA does it again!

Ashley Kerbs with Loveland Living Planet Aquarium joins Nicea on ABC4 to discuss their new event – Nights Under the Lights!

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium inspires people to Explore, Discover, and Learn about Earth’s diverse ecosystems. They want to have everyone experience the NEW Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza at night this Saturday, August 15th from 7:30 – 10:00 p.m!

Bring your family and friends, and grab a blanket and your favorite lawn chair, and end your night with music and lights on the Ecosystem Exploration Craft & Observatory (EECO). You can even purchase dinner from a local food truck.

Now is FINALLY your chance to experience the magic of EECO lit up at night! Tickets are limited so reserve your spot today. Also, this event does not include Aquarium access.

Face masks are required on the plaza if you are within six feet of others. If you can maintain six feet of distance while on the plaza, you can remove your mask. There is a limited capacity for this event to allow for social distancing.

Get your tickets and come out and enjoy the show!

The Living Planet offers many education programs within the community from Free Educational Resources, Three Educational Outreach programs, and they also offer Teacher Professional Development. More information listed below:

The Rainforest outreach program – Developed for 2nd-grade classes.

The Utah Waters outreach program – Developed for 4th-grade classes.

The Ecosystems outreach program – Developed for 6th-grade classes.

Virtual Aquarium program for Kids – Programs for kids of all ages.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that inspires people to Explore, Discover, and Learn about Earth’s diverse ecosystems. A world-class facility, LLPA provides learning opportunities at all levels, interests, and ages.

For more information about Loveland Living Planet Aquarium visit their website, or visit one of their social media platforms including Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

This article contains sponsored content.