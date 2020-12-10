Nicea makes dinner: Roasted tomatillo and chicken enchilada casserole

Nicea is at home and in her own kitchen today making a Roasted Tomatillo and Chicken Enchilada Casserole for dinner and wants to share the recipe from Cache Valley Creamery with ABC4 Utah Viewers.

For over 75 years Cache Valley Creamery has been producing flavorful, rich cheese using only pristine quality ingredients. Our dedication to quality means consumers can expect wholesome, expertly crafted cheese every time Good cheese comes from a good place where you can enjoy living a good life.

At Cache Valley Creamery, we come from the same place as you, where goodness is life and it’s part of who we are. Where you can breathe it in every corner, and feel it in every smile. We want to invite you to taste the purity. Because when you cook with our cheeses, made with the finest ingredients and a one-of-a-kind approach, you can take in the goodness in every bite. Just remember, tasty goodness is bound to happen with Cache Valley ingredients in your kitchen.

To find your nearest store that carries Cache Valley, visit their website and click on the Store Locator link.

Click here to view and print the recipe (and many more) and remember, Goodness is Just Around the Valley.

This article contains sponsored content.