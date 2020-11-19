Navigating Medicare can be confusing; Let us help.

Amanda Walden with United Healthcare joined Nicea on ABC4 to discuss Medicare Advantage and the options people can consider with the rapid growth with enrollment over the past few years.

Medicare Advantage, which is also called Medicare Part C, combines Parts A and B into one plan offered by private insurance companies. 10,000 Americans are turning 65 each day, and while the aging of the Baby Boomer generation is clearly contributing to explosive growth, Medicare Advantage enrollment is rising rapidly even when adjusting for the “age wave.”

Medicare Advantage enrollment has grown more than 40 percent over the last five years and now includes about one-third of all Medicare beneficiaries. What makes Medicare Advantage appealing to so many people is the value and simplicity it offers.

It provides the convenience of combining all your coverage into one plan so you have just one card to carry in your wallet and one company to work with.

Additional benefits and services that Original Medicare doesn’t cover such as vision, hearing, and dental care, fitness memberships, disease management programs, 24/7 access to health care professionals, HouseCalls, telehealth visits, and more.

Prescription drug coverage is included in most plans. With the goals of cost savings, price predictability, and transparency, UnitedHealthcare is offering a variety of ways to help people save when it comes to their prescription drugs. One example, UnitedHealthcare will offer broad access to Medicare Advantage and Part D plans that limit monthly out-of-pocket costs for all covered insulin to $35 for each prescription, helping people better predict their monthly expenses and amounting to projected average annual savings of nearly $450 for beneficiaries who take insulin.

Original Medicare generally covers about 80 percent of beneficiaries’ health care costs, leaving them to cover the remaining 20 percent out of pocket with no annual limit.

By contrast, Medicare Advantage plans have annual out-of-pocket maximums, so you know that even if something unexpected happens, your costs are capped.

Some resources that people should be aware of if they are looking for help or support as they make their Medicare decisions and when is the enrollment period are that Medicare Enrollment is now open through Dec. 7th. There are a lot of great resources out there to make the process of choosing a Medicare plan easier.

