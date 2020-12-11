Nate Wade Subaru is helping the community

Carli Claflin, Community Outreach Coordinator with Nate Wade Subaru joined Nicea on ABC4 Utah today to talk about how they’re helping the community.

Nate Wade Subaru is teaming up to bring the Kurt Bestor Christmas Concert to the Ronald McDonald House, Primary Children’s Hospital, and Huntsman Cancer Institute for free. The concert is happening virtually and you can watch via live stream with a ticket purchase for $30 on Dec 12th at 8 PM.

Kurt Bestor is an Emmy Award-Winning and Grammy-nominated composer and performer. If you’d like to purchase tickets, visit their website.

Also, The Subaru Share the Love event is happening now till January Fourth. Nate Wade Subaru is excited to support our two hometown charities, The Fourth Street Clinic and the Boys and Girls Club. Subaru will donate $250 for every new car sold and Nate Wade Subaru is doing an additional $50 donation making the total $300.

