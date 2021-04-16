Mr. Charlie’s Chicken Fingers is stepping up the game on southern food

Taste Utah visits Mr. Charlie’s Chicken Fingers in Murray to talk about the roots they have in the South and the food they have to offer.

Bartley is the owner and he was raised in Auburn, AL where southern comfort and hospitality are a way of life and food makes up a huge part of the culture. He came to Utah in 2014, looking for the snow to ski and to have a new adventure. He found himself missing the Southern Comfort food, so he brought it to Utah.

Mr. Charlie’s Chicken Fingers has received a few rewards all in it’s first year.

City Weekly’s 2019 Best of Utah

1st place – Utah’s Best New Chicken Item

2nd place – Best New Restaurant

In early 2021 Mr. Charlie’s Chicken Fingers decided to partner with Penny Ann’s Cafe to help grow so they can meet demand. They plan to open at least one new location this year and two more next year.

Head on over to 554 West 4500 South, Murray, UT 84123 or give them a call at Ph# (801) 803-9486. You can visit their website and check out the menu ahead of time.

Also, they have a new location coming soon to 592 East 12300 South in Draper!

Take a bite out of Utah’s food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah. You can also visit Katy on her adventures around Utah via their website!

This article contains sponsored content.