Mexican Cuisine that’s elevated for Utah’s palates

Taste Utah is back today for the ABC4 Utah Midday lunch segment. Katy is testing out some of Utah’s best Mexican Food at Sobe Eats in Sandy!

Sobe Eats is owned by the Soberanis brothers – Salvador, Fernando, and Victor. They expanded on their Sobe Eats food truck and catering concept with a Sobe Eats drive-thru. Sobe invites you to “Stay at home and build your own tostada” with their take-home meal kits available for pre-order.

Sobe is proud to offer the highest quality, most unique concepts on the market today. They have been in the culinary industry for over 25 years and want to be your first choice ordering, curbside pick up, delivery or dining in.

You can visit their website for information about how to order.

Take a bite out of Utah’s food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah. You can also visit Katy on her adventures around Utah via their website!

This article contains sponsored content.