Mental Health is a concern with ED

Andrew Rinehart with Wasatch Medical Clinic joined Nicea DeGering on ABC4 to talk about Erectile Dysfunction and the importance of Intimacy in relationships.

Everyone knows that Erectile Dysfunction has been a taboo subject that no one wants to talk about, let alone hear or read about but the truth is that this IS a medical condition that can no longer be ignored.

Wasatch Medical Clinic sees first hand the effects that Erectile Dysfunction has on relationships and intimacy. They want to help men AND women to get their lives back to a normal place.

Erectile Dysfunction affects relationships with:

Loss of self-esteem for both men and women

Loss of intimacy

Depression

Anxiety

Guilt

Wasatch Medical Clinic understands that this is not an easy conversation for anyone to have with a doctor but they are experienced and they want to help improve your life.

For more information visit the Wasatch Medical Clinic Website or give them a call at (801) 901-8000.

This article contains sponsored content.