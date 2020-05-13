Mental Health Care during the Coronavirus pandemic

Nicea DeGering with ABC4 discussed Mental Health and the Coronavirus Pandemic with Dr. Amber Mackey with Ogden Regional Medical Center today.

Stress works in our favor when we need a burst of energy to complete a project or tackle an unexpected challenge. Staying stressed for too long can mess with our minds and leave us feeling anxious, depressed and lonely.

Some studies suggest that chronic stress can alter the DNA in brain cells in ways that raise one’s risk for mental disorders such as depression, Alzheimer’s disease, and substance abuse.

At least 1 in 4 people will be affected by a mental disorder at some point in their lives, according to the World Health Organization, and poor mental health can also contribute to health issues such as cardiovascular disease and cancer, researchers say.

The outbreak of Coronavirus disease may be stressful for people. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include:

Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones

Changes in sleep or eating patterns

Difficulty sleeping or concentrating

Worsening of chronic health problems

Worsening of mental health conditions

Increased use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs

How you respond to the outbreak can depend on your background, the things that make you different from other people, and the community you live in.

If you’re experiencing a medical emergency, please call 9-1-1.

