Medicare Open Enrollment ends December 7th

Choosing a Medicare plan is one of the most important decisions a person can make not only for their health and well-being but also for their wallet.

For most people, this is their only chance to make changes to their Medicare coverage for next year. If they don’t make an enrollment decision, they may be locked into their current plan next year. If anything has changed this year, either with their current plan, health status, or budget, that decision to do nothing could lead to unpleasant surprises or missed cost-savings in 2021.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach when shopping for Medicare coverage, so people should take time to understand the options available to them and what different plans offer. I encourage all people eligible for Medicare to take advantage of this opportunity and ensure they’re enrolled in a Medicare plan that will meet their health and budget needs for the year ahead.

While choosing a Medicare plan can feel complicated, it doesn’t have to be. We’re here to help you navigate the process and find a plan to meet your needs. In fact, UnitedHealthcare is rolling out a market-aligned Advocate4Me service model that leverages customer service advocates’ specialized experience within their designated regions. This means that our advocates will have increased knowledge of the market, available plans, network, and product offerings – helping to drive more tailored support, reduce transfer rates, and improve satisfaction.



Take the time to explore your options and understand the benefits and costs of each plan so you can find the coverage that works best for you. Start early and get your questions answered. To make shopping for Medicare coverage easier, consider the following:

As a first step, check your current coverage to see if it still meets your needs. See if your benefits will change next year.

Determine if the plan is a good fit for your budget. Pay attention to more than just the monthly premium. You should also understand the other out-of-pocket costs, including the deductible, copays, and coinsurance. With UnitedHealthcare, for example, almost all Medicare Advantage plans will have $0 copays on telehealth visits; labs; routine vision and hearing exams; colonoscopies and mammograms; and cardiac rehab. [IF APPLICABLE TO YOUR MARKET: And nearly everyone in UnitedHealthcare’s coverage area will have access to a plan with $0 primary care copays.]

Make sure your medications are covered. Even if you don’t expect to change plans, it’s important to make sure the prescriptions you take regularly will still be covered next year. Remember, costs can change from year to year as well.

The Medicare annual enrollment period started Oct. 15 and closes Monday, December 7. It is a one-in-a-year opportunity to make changes to Medicare coverage.

This article contains sponsored content.