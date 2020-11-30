Meals for families on the move

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is on ABC4 Utah today to show another great weeknight dish. Easy and quick make any recipe better and add in a way to use the leftovers makes a perfect meal.

Jennifer tells us that the beef mixture with this one can be used for leftovers to make tacos or even just eat alone if cutting back on carbs. We all know the holiday season can mean we are running from one place to the next. Get the printable recipe for Saucy Beef Wraps here.

It’s important to keep our energy up. The best way to do this is to make sure we are getting the important nutrients we need in the meals we eat. Beef is an excellent source of protein and supplies 10 essential nutrients including B-vitamins, zinc, and iron that support an active and healthy lifestyle. The nutrients in beef provide our bodies with the strength to thrive throughout all stages of life.

Find out more from the Utah Beef Council by visiting their website where you can also find more recipes to keep your family on the move.

