Dr. Matthew Grantz is a Neurologist at St. Mark’s Hospital and he spoke with Nicea DeGearing today in the ABC4 Backyard to discuss what we need to know about strokes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

May is stroke awareness month and Dr. Matthew Grantz is seeing a relationship based on information from New York and China that COVID-19 and stroke are combined. According to those preliminary numbers, 6% of COVID cases will have stroke symptoms as part of their medical process. Of those patients, 50 years and younger, they come in with stroke symptoms but they do not have ay pulmonary problems.

Common stroke signs to watch for are:

Weakness in the face, arm, and legs

Slurred or loss of speech

Vision or balance changes

With everyone being concerned about overwhelming the medical community and social distancing, St. Marks Hospital wants to remind everyone how important it is to call 911 or go to the hospital if you have medical concerns.

This article contains sponsored content.