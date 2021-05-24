May 28th is National Burger Day, need we say more?!

Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council are in the ABC4 Utah Kitchen cooking up the perfect dish you’ll want to be prepared and have all the ingredients available.

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef – Suggested 93% lean or leaner

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup yellow mustard

1/4 cup beer

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup thinly sliced cabbage

4 toasted hamburger buns, split

To prepare barbecue sauce, combine brown sugar, mustard, beer, and vinegar in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 15 to 17 minutes until thickened and reduced to 1/2 cup, stirring occasionally.

Lightly shape Ground Beef into four 1/2-inch-thick patties. Place patties on the grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About 2 minutes before burgers are done, place bun, cut sides down, on the grill. Grill until lightly toasted.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Spoon 1 tablespoon sauce on the bottom of each bun: top with burger. Evenly spoon remaining sauce on the burger. Evenly top burgers with cabbage. Close sandwiches.

Cook’s Tip: Packaged coleslaw mix or shredded lettuce may be substituted for the shredded cabbage.

Test Kitchen Tips: Keeping the lid closed lets the grill cook like an oven, with the heat reflecting off interior surfaces and cooking the food from all sides.

For more information about how you can support the Utah Beef Council or for more recipes, visit their website.

Print the recipe for home here.

