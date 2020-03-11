March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Stuart Bridge from St. Marks Hospital sits down with GTU’s Nicea DeGering to discuss National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March.
A colonoscopy is one of many options available to check for colon polyps or colon cancer. Polyps are abnormal growths that come in many shapes and sizes and can be removed and sent to the lab to be examined further. If you’re over 50 years old or you have a family history of colon cancer you should visit your doctor to discuss screening options.
