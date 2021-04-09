Make sure you visit Gaetano’s Sub shop this weekend

It’s Friday and that means Katy with Taste Utah is showing the top spot to drop in this weekend to pick up lunch or dinner.

Today Katy is giving the details about Gaetano’s Sub Shop, Owner is Curtis De Lagerheim and they’re located at 1618 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115.

Curtis tells Katy that they’ve been in business off and on since around 1996 and that means that they’ve had 25 years to perfect what makes a sub, a sub. According to Curtis, the thing that helps to make their sub’s the best is all about the bread as it is the foundation for the sandwich. The ingredients for the bread need to be fresh and sourced local and fresh, then it is stuffed with meat and cheese and overfill.

You can take a look at all of the fantastic items on the menu or order online at the Gaetano’s website.

