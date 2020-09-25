Make reservations today!

This week on Taste Utah, Katy visits The Copper Onion to check out a few of their famous entrees!

The Copper Onion is locally sourced and serving New American cuisine, and cocktails in a setting that has been generating plenty of buzz in SLC.

You can order online for Curbside takeout or make reservations to dine in and also enjoy the patio. The hours are Wednesday – Sunday 5 PM to 9 PM.

The menu at the Copper Onion has anything from a Burger, Duck Leg, Rainbow trout, or Beef Stroganoff. Don’t forget the Cheesecake!

Take a bite out of Utah’s food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah.

You can also visit Katy on her adventures around Utah via the website!