Lunch recipes with all the ingredients you probably have at home

Jennifer Burns with Rancho Markets showing us how to make a fabulous Grilled chicken Mexican salad with a cilantro lime dressing. This recipe is versatile with fresh vegetables that you have in your refrigerator. It is healthy, delicious and easy!

Due to restrictions in certain communities, Rancho Markets is open from 8 AM to 9 AM for seniors only and 9 AM to 8 PM for general public.

They’re working hard, to have all fresh produce coming in daily. Make sure you check them out online!

Grilled Chicken Mexican Salad

1/2 lb. chicken breasts, cut into bite size pieces or strips

1 teaspoon chili powder or Tajin seasoning

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 head romaine lettuce – washed/chopped

1 bell pepper, any color – seeded/chopped

2 medium tomatoes – chopped

1/2 white onion – chopped

5-6 radishes – chopped

1/4 large jicama, peeled/chopped

1 cup frozen or fresh corn

1 (15 oz.) can black beans – rinsed in a colander

1/4 cup fresh cilantro – chopped

1 large avocado, peeled, seed removed – chopped (optional)

1 cup tortilla strips

Salt and Pepper – to taste

Cilantro Lime Dressing

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1 clove garlic – minced

1 tablespoon honey

3 tablespoons cilantro – minced

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and Pepper – to taste

This article contains sponsored content.