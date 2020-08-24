Lunch idea’s for kids heading back to school

While heading back to school may look a little different this year, what hasn’t changed is children’s need for high-quality protein in their diets, to fuel their active bodies and developing brains. In fact, beef is not only an excellent source of protein for children, but it also provides 10 essential nutrients that support an active and healthy lifestyle.

Whether your kids are returning to school or learning virtually from home the one thing that we can all agree on is the importance of a balanced meal. Check out a few ideas for school lunch here.

For more information about Utah Beef Council or to find additional recipes visit their website.

You can also get the printable recipe that Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council showed us today here – BBQ Chipotle Burgers.

This article contains sponsored content.