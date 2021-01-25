Lunch doesn’t have to be boring; check out these pitas

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is in the ABC4 Utah Kitchen today to show a simple way to switch up your next sandwich for lunch, these beef pitas have a lot of flavor and are very easy to make. Perfect for leftover steak or make extra for dinner the night before.

Ingredients:

1-pound beef Sirloin Tip Steaks, cut 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick

1 tablespoon lemon pepper

2 to 3 teaspoons vegetable oil

3/4 cup plain or seasoned hummus

4 whole wheat pita breads, cut crosswise in half

Stack beef steaks; cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1-inch wide strips. Combine beef and lemon pepper in a medium bowl.

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until the outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef, adding remaining 1 teaspoon oil to skillet, if necessary.

Spread hummus evenly in pita pockets. Fill with equal amounts of beef and toppings, as desired.

You can print the recipe for Greek Style Beef Pita’s here or visit the Utah Beef Council website.

