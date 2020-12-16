LEHI, Utah – Luminaria will be featured on ABCs national television program The Great Christmas Light Fight: Heavyweights Edition, airing Wednesday evenings in December. The new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight begins on December 9th. Luminaria will be featured on the December 16 episode, beginning at 7 pm, Mountain Time, the second of six episodes for the season.

In July 2019 producers of the show, Great Christmas Light Fight called us to ask about the interest in being on the show. We felt very honored that they considered us a heavyweight contender on their show, it was quite flattering, stated Austin Brown, Thanksgiving Point Signature Experiences Director. Having seen some clips already of our episode, I am super excited for Thanksgiving Point to be recognized on a national television show.

The Great Christmas Light Fight features celebrity judges lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak. Oosterhouse and the ABC crew visited, judged, and filmed at Thanksgiving Point in late 2019 and prior to the widespread COVID-19 pandemic. Luminaria was selected as a national finalist for the program where judges pick the top light shows in the country. The winner of the Heavyweights edition wins a $50,000 grand prize. Each episode of The Great Christmas Light Fight features a series of families or groups that create elaborate Christmas light displays. The displays are judged on three categories: use of lights, overall design, and Christmas spirit.

Luminaria features more than a million-holiday light spread throughout the Ashton Gardens. Luminaria features 25 different beats for guests to enjoy featuring all the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of the holiday season. The experience is a little more than a mile walk around the Gardens. Guests are encouraged to bundle up as the weather can be unpredictable and can enjoy Luminaria with a wide variety of ticket options including General Admissions, Premier, and VIP tickets. There are also fire pits available to rent with the Smores package. Ticket pricing and other details for the event can be found on their website.

About Thanksgiving Point

Thanksgiving Point is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization comprised of a farm, garden, and museum that are collectively dedicated to providing opportunities for transformative family learning and fostering an environment where positive, meaningful experiences naturally happen. Created in 1995 by Alan and Karen Ashton, Thanksgiving Point has become a center of community engagement for more than two million annual visitors from all 50 states and around the world. Thanksgiving Point is located at 3003 North Thanksgiving Way in Lehi. For more information, call 801-768-2300 or visit their website.

