Low-intensity therapy can help where pills haven’t been able to

Andrew Rinehart with Wasatch Medical Clinic stopped by and visited with Surae Chinn on ABC4 about a breakthrough ED treatment, acoustic wave therapy

Wasatch Medical Clinic is one of the only clinics to offer patients the latest breakthrough in ED treatment, acoustic wave therapy. We combine radial shockwave and focused shockwave for one of the most comprehensive and effective treatments in the country.

According to research, ED can be a sign of a physical or psychological condition. It can cause stress, relationship strain, and low self-confidence. The main symptom is a man’s inability to get or keep an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse.

The shockwave therapy treatment is fairly painless and easy. It is an outpatient procedure that takes 25 minutes or less. You’ll be able to go home as soon as it’s done and most men plan a sexual activity for as early as that same evening.

Wasatch Medical Clinic will position the machine over the penile shaft and adjust the machine during treatment to ensure the largest area possible is treated. Generally, you’ll undergo six treatments over several weeks but every patient is different.

The provider may recommend more or fewer treatments. You will feel only mild discomfort during the procedure. Patients report only feeling slight vibrations with no recovery time of any kind.

Men have reported improved performance and positive results after receiving treatment. Men who have received these treatments reported much stronger and long-lasting erections.

This article contains sponsored content.