Looking for Sushi or Ramen this weekend? We have the place to check out!

Katy with Taste Utah visits Sobo Sushi and Ramen on ABC4 Utah today to give us the details of where we need to visit this weekend.

Sobo Sushi and Ramen is your premier sushi restaurant in Lehi. Serving amazing Japanese food. They are proud to bring you the best of traditional and creative Japanese cuisine in a casual environment. Their menu offers various authentic and popular items, which are made with fresh ingredients and delicious flavors every day.

Sobo Sushi and Ramen offers the following:

Sushi Rolls

Tempura Rolls

Ramen

Soft Drinks

Hot Tea

And more

Visit their website today to see what they have to offer or order ahead for take-out!

Take a bite out of Utah’s food culture with this lifestyle weekly series on Sundays 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah. You can also visit Katy on her adventures around Utah via their website!

This segment contains sponsored content.