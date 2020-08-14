Looking for something new and different?

Katy and Jami with Taste Utah visit The Black Sheep Cafe in Provo to see what all the hype is about!

At The Black Sheep Cafe, they provide Native-American Southwestern Fusion. A Fusion is when cultures come together to produce something even greater. Fusion is found in cultures in many places, perhaps places that you have not yet realized. Japanese Tempura came from Portuguese sailors. Peruvian Lomo Saltado came from Chinese immigrants introducing soy sauce. Barbecue is a blend of American meats with the cultural celebration of indigenous people of both Africa and the Polynesian islands.

At The Black Sheep Cafe, they introduce Native American, Mexican, and Southwestern Heritage all into the mix. Proud to say, that they are the only one of its kind. Every now and then, they have the liberty to hold “Pop-Up Dinners”, where we can show off what fusions they have to share, featuring our Chefs.

Pop-Ups are a one-night-only event that is typically 4+ courses of food orchestrated for this specific event. It includes great decor, photography, and food. It is a celebration of creativity that allows people of different walks to come together. They are pleased to say that they work in connection with various companies to make these Pop-Ups an experience worth having. For examples, visit their Instagram page.

They have many different options available. Dine-In, Carryout, or you can order on DoorDash. Check out their menu!

