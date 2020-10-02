Looking for lunch or dinner ideas this weekend?

Katy with Taste Utah visited Vessel Kitchen on 9th and 9th in Salt Lake City today to check out a few of their delicious menu items.

Vessel Kitchen is open for Lunch and Dinner and for Dine-in or Curbside pickup and they offer Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Vegetarian. They offer foods that are non-processed and made from scratch and are all at a reasonable price.

On the Menu they offer Beef, Chicken, Pulled pork and Fish with the options to be combined in bowls, salads or plates. Combine with a side of Vegetables, Mac and cheese, Quinoa, or Fruit or one of their many other options.

Visit Vessel Kitchens website for additional information or to check out their menu.

