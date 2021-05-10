Looking for a new burger Recipe for National Burger Month? Check out Thai Burgers!

Let’s get this party started with National Burger Month! How about changing up the traditional burger with some unique and delicious ingredients? Thai Burgers is on the menu which has a savory sauce and crunchy cabbage to make all of the flavors explode!

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council shows all the details about making the Thai Burger.

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 cup shredded Napa cabbage

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon hot chili sauce

1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

4 whole wheat or white hamburger buns, split

Combine cabbage and 1 tablespoon lime juice in a medium bowl; set aside. Combine Ground Beef, green onion, ginger, and chili sauce in a medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Cook’s Tip: Hot chili sauce, an Asian condiment made from red chilies, garlic, and vinegar, imparts a tangy, spicy heat to dishes. Hot chili sauce is available in Asian markets and the Asian section of most supermarkets.

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 10 to 12 minutes until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Meanwhile, combine peanut butter, hoisin sauce, the remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice, and sesame oil in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Place 1 burger on the bottom half of each bun; top evenly with peanut butter mixture and cabbage mixture. Close sandwiches.

Test Kitchen Tips It’s not a good idea to cut into a steak or burger to see if it’s done. You’ll lose juices and risk drying out the meat. Instead, rely on your thermometer to tell you when it’s done.

You can print the recipe for your records here.

Need different Burger ideas? Check out the burger recipes available on the Utah Beef Council’s website.

This article contains sponsored content.